Carson (USA), Feb 23 (AP) Jaedyn Shaw scored a pair of goals and the United States went up 3-0 within the first 20 minutes before going on to defeat Argentina 4-0 on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

Shaw, 19, scored in the 10th and 18th minute, while veteran Alex Morgan added a third goal off a header in the 19th. Lindsey Horan converted a penalty kick in the 77th.

Shaw became the youngest player to score three goals in her first six national team appearances. She was also the fifth youngest player to score in a competitive match for the team.

Morgan started after joining the team earlier this week as an injury replacement for Mia Fishel, who tore a ligament in her right knee in practice.

Morgan, who normally wears No. 13, is wearing Fishel's No. 7 for the duration of the tournament because of CONCACAF rules.

Morgan came in as a substitute in the U.S. team's opening game of the tournament, a 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night. She converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to wrap up the scoring.

Olivia Moultrie, 18, scored twice Tuesday. Combined with Shaw, it was the first time that two different teenagers have scored multiple goals in back-to-back games for the U.S.

Mariana Larroquette, who had an attempt for Argentina from distance that hit the crossbar earlier in the match, nearly scored after Shaw's first goal but Argentina was ruled offside.

The United States was given the penalty in the 75th minute because of Miriam Mayorga's handball. Mayorga also got sent off with a second yellow card, taking Argentina down to 10 players for the rest of the match.

Argentina opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Mexico in Group A on Tuesday. The United States will play Mexico on Monday in the final match of the group stage.

Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic 8-0 earlier Friday.

There are three groups of four teams playing in the inaugural Women's Gold Cup. Matches are also being playing in San Diego and Houston. (AP)

