Wolverhampton (England), Feb 25 (AP) Sheffield United players Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza were involved in an on-field clash following a dispute during the team's Premier League game against Wolves on Sunday.

The teammates pushed each other in a heated exchange at Molineux, which led to VAR reviewing the incident for potential punishment.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Becomes Eight Highest Run Scorer for England in International Cricket, Overtakes Andrew Strauss to Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Robinson and Souza could be seen in conversation after a Wolves attack. The apparent disagreement led to them pushing each other before teammates intervened.

Referee Darren Bond then signalled the video assistant referee was reviewing the incident while Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder watched on from the sideline.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Completes 4000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat in IND vs ENG 4th Test.

Both players escaped punishment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)