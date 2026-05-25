Sports News | Shelley Nitschke Handed Australia Head Coach Extension Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Canberra [Australia], May 25 (ANI): Australia women's cricket team received a timely boost ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with head coach Shelley Nitschke signing a three-year contract extension that will keep her in charge until at least June 2029.

The extension comes less than three weeks before the start of the global tournament in England and Wales, where Australia will once again begin as one of the favourites despite failing to retain the title at the previous edition in 2024, according to ICC.

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Nitschke took over as Australia coach in 2022 and quickly enjoyed success, guiding the side to gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham before leading the team to a sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown in South Africa in 2023.

Under her leadership, Australia have continued to dominate world cricket with a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent, prompting Cricket Australia to back the former all-rounder for another cycle that includes multiple ICC events.

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"It's a privilege to continue coaching this team and working with such an outstanding group of players and staff," Nitschke said, as per ICC.

"We've achieved a great deal together, but there's also enormous motivation around what this group can accomplish in the years ahead. There are some major events and exciting challenges on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to helping guide the team through the next phase," she added.

Australia have been placed in Group 1 for the upcoming tournament alongside India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

The Australians will open their campaign against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 13 before facing Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan and India in the group stage.

The squad will be led by Sophie Molineux and features experienced names such as Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath as Australia chase another world title under Nitschke's extended reign.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's T20 World Cup fixtures (group stage)

Australia vs South Africa: June 13, Manchester, 2:30 PM

Australia vs Bangladesh: June 17, Headingley, 10:30 AM

Australia vs Netherlands: June 20, Hampshire Bowl, 10:30 AM

Australia vs Pakistan: June 23, Headingley, 6:30 PM

Australia vs India: June 28, Lord's, 2:30 PM. (ANI)

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