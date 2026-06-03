Sports News | Shnaider Stuns World Number One Sabalenka to Reach French Open Semifinals

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): World number one Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock defeat to Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, going down 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The four-time Grand Slam champion appeared on course for victory after taking the opening set and building a 4-1 lead in the second, as quoted by ESPN.

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Sabalenka was also just two points away from sealing the match while serving at 5-4 in the second set, but was unable to close it out against Shnaider, who was playing in her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Sabalenka's frustration became increasingly evident during the deciding set. After falling 0-30 behind in the sixth game, she stood motionless and screamed loudly following the loss of a point. Although she managed to save two match points at 0-40, the Belarusian eventually handed victory to Shnaider when she hit a shot into the net.

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The top seed endured a dramatic collapse, losing 12 of the final 13 games of the contest.

Earlier in the day, Maja Chwalinska continued her impressive run at Roland Garros with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya.

For Sabalenka, the defeat echoed her struggles in last year's final against Coco Gauff, when visible frustration and emotional outbursts accompanied a loss to the American.

The Belarusian had shown signs of agitation even while serving for the opening set, but remained in control for much of the match. However, after failing to convert her opportunity to serve out the contest in the second set despite leading 30-15, momentum shifted decisively in Shnaider's favour.

Shnaider, already enjoying her deepest run at a major tournament, capitalised on the opening by breaking Sabalenka and taking control of the match.

As the deciding set progressed, Sabalenka's frustration continued to grow. After missing a volley at the net in the fourth game, she crouched down and rested her head on her racket momentarily.

With confidence flowing and momentum firmly on her side, Shnaider completed a remarkable comeback, while Sabalenka was unable to find a way back into the contest. (ANI)

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