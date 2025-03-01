New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Elevating the spirit of sports in the national capital, Indian sport shooter Deepak Kumar and TV personality Rannvijay Singha inaugurated a state-of-the-art shooting range at GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj, on Saturday.

"I am really excited to see the shooting facility and revisit some of the sports I played here. Competing against GD Goenka always made me envious of their outstanding infrastructure. If young kids receive this level of support and infrastructure from their parents and schools, nothing can stop our sportsmen, sportswomen, and athletes from winning numerous medals for the country," said Singha, as quoted by a GD Goenka School press release.

Echoing his views, Deepak Kumar, a celebrated Indian sport shooter, Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force, and Asian Games silver medallist in the 10m air rifle event, said, "The inauguration of the shooting facility marks an auspicious endeavour. An athlete has the capability to make our national flag fly high in front of the entire world, and I can say that in the future, many athletes from this school, this state, and this country will bring glory and numerous medals."

The shooting range is an impressive, Olympic-size 10-meter facility equipped with modern air rifles and air pistols and an advanced electronic target-scoring system.

"GD Goenka School remains at the pinnacle of offering a conducive environment for holistic growth. The shooting facility will not only provide the best-in-class training to students but will also inspire the next generation of champions. With exemplary infrastructure and support, our students can achieve remarkable success on the global stage," said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.

Another rising star in Indian shooting, Parth Makhija, Junior World Champion and leader of the Delhi shooting contingent at the Goa National Games, attended the event. Further adding to the prestige of the occasion was Ria Rajeshwari Kumari, a proud Goenkan alumna (Batch of 2010), international trap shooter, silver medallist at the 2022 Asian Games, and 2024 Olympian currently ranked 9th in the world.

Shreya Agrawal, a shooting sensation and air rifle gold medallist at the World & Asian Championships, former India Junior Rank 1 holder, and Senior World Cup medallist, who is currently pursuing her MBA at GD Goenka University, also graced the event.

"The new shooting range is a reflection of our dedication to promoting both academic and athletic excellence. This initiative will not only enhance the physical abilities of students but also instil discipline, focus, and a competitive spirit at a young age," said Kevin Brady, Principal of GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, as the GD Goenka School press release added.

The event commenced with a formal inauguration ceremony followed by inspiring speeches from dignitaries who underlined the significance of promoting sports in schools. The distinguished athletes were also honoured for their achievements and contributions in the realm of sports, motivating young students to pursue excellence in their athletic endeavours.

The new shooting facility stands as a testament to GD Goenka School's commitment to the well-rounded development of its students, establishing new benchmarks in both academics and sports. (ANI)

