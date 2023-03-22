New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Indian players, who are part of the ODI series against Australia, will get a short break for three to four days before joining their respective IPL camps with the tournament starting from March 31.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will play in the opening match of the season in Ahmedabad.

It is understood that all the players, who are in the World Cup scheme of things, will have their workload management monitored and hence the rest is going to be paramount.

"Some players might join their IPL camps directly but they will have an option of taking a three-four day break and relax at home before touching base with their respective IPL teams," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Even if the players directly join the training camp, it is unlikely that they would be training for at least next 72 hours.

Iyer to miss entire IPL, could miss WC too

Shreyas Iyer is all set to undergo lower back surgery and will not take any part in the IPL, according to sources in the board.

The decision is being taken keeping the player's best interest in mind as a surgery right now will give him an outside chance of at least making a comeback before the World Cup in October, although chances of making it for the marquee event also looks dim at the moment.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are the two players who have already undergone back surgery.

