Sports News | Showcase Your Talent, Work Towards Representing India: NECO Master Blaster Owner's Message to Women's Team

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal has praised the performances of the franchise's women's team in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VPL) 2026 and encouraged players to make the most of the platform to showcase their talent and pursue their dream of representing India.

Speaking after the team's impressive run in the tournament, Jayaswal expressed his happiness at the way the players have performed this season.

Also Read | Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

"Superb. It's a very good feeling. Last year, didn't go our way but this year they are dominating on the field. We are very happy and proud of the way they are playing, whether it is batting, bowling, or fielding," said Jayaswal.

He also outlined NECO Master Blaster's vision of promoting sports and creating opportunities for players, particularly in women's cricket.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

"At NECO Master Blaster, we want to promote sports and cricket for women, men, and other sports as well. We are very confident and are especially focused on promoting women's cricket. As you can see, the popularity of women's cricket is increasing in India. Last year, our women's team won the World Cup, and we are hopeful that more and more girls from the Vidarbha region, especially from NECO Master Blaster, will go on to represent the country," he said.

Addressing the players participating in the Vidarbha Women's Premier League, Jayaswal urged them to seize the opportunity and perform to the best of their abilities.

"You have a very good opportunity through the Vidarbha Premier League. Capitalise on it, play well, showcase your talent, and work towards representing India," he added.

NECO Master Blaster Women have been among the standout teams in VPL 2026, with the players delivering strong performances across batting, bowling, and fielding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)