New Delhi [India], December 14 (AINI): Shreyas Iyer has been retained as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

KKR took to X to announce Shreyas as the skipper of the franchise. Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, announced that lyer will continue to captain KKR while southpaw Nitish Rana will serve as his deputy.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Face Winner of Nashville SC vs Moca in Round of 16 After 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw is Revealed.

https://x.com/KKRiders/status/1735223211779125637?s=20

Making the announcement, Venky was quoted as saying in a KKR release, "It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character. We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas's shoes last season and did a great job. There's no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of Team KKR."

Also Read | IPL 2024 Auction: Three All-Rounders Who Can Potentially Replace Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans Squad for Indian Premier League Season 17.

On being entrusted with the top job for the next edition of the IPL, Shreyas said, "I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group."

The versatile batter has grabbed every opportunity to feature in the playing eleven with both hands, establishing himself as a mainstay in the Indian middle-order after a sensational run in the World Cup earlier this year.

The team management has also been investing in him as a successor to Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom are in the twilight of their careers in the red-ball format.

In white-ball cricket, Iyer has been a model of consistency and is a joy to watch, especially when it comes to negotiating spinners.

He has established himself as one of the best players of spin bowling in the last few years.

In T20Is, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs in 51 matches and 47 innings at an average of 30.66, with eight half-centuries and best score of 74*.

His runs came at a strike rate of over 136. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)