New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Shruti Kotwal will have her eyes on the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Ladakh even as she trains in the United States for the Asian Winter Games in February in China. India's first professional woman speed skater took part in KIWG last year and produced some standout performances in her maiden appearance at these Games.

The 33-year-old from Pune will be leading India's charge in the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China from February 7 to February 14. The sports ministry has cleared a squad of 41 athletes for AWG. These include speed skaters and their support staff. For Shruti, this will be her second appearance in the AWG after 2017, when the Asian meet was last held in Japan.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The Eden Gardens.

"This will be my second Asian Winter Games and I'm thrilled to compete again. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China consistently produce strong skaters who are technically and physically exceptional. I've faced some of these competitors in previous events and understand their strengths. It's a tough field, but I see every race as an opportunity to push my limits and improve my own performance," said Shruti in an interview with SAI Media.

Shruti Kotwal is currently training at the Utah Olympic Oval in the US. Training at this indoor speed skating centre, which was built for the 2002 Winter Olympics, has played a major role in Shruti's career.

Also Read | Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Wedding Date: Know Details About India Cricketer and Samajwadi Party MP’s Marriage.

"Training in the US, especially at facilities like the Utah Olympic Oval, has been a game-changer. The exposure to world-class coaches, advanced training methodologies, and access to one of the fastest ice tracks in the world has significantly improved my technique, endurance, and speed.

"Competing with and observing some of the best skaters here has pushed me to refine my skills and understand the finer details of the sport. The environment has been incredibly motivating and challenging, which has accelerated my progress," said Shruti.

The AWG will be a big opportunity to test herself against the best skaters in the world and qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics, said Shruti.

"I'm focusing on the 500m and 1000m events for Olympic qualification. The timing requirements are incredibly challenging -- sub-40 seconds for the 500m and under 1:20 for the 1000m. My Indian national record is 41.97 seconds and I need to skate under 40 seconds to qualify," said Shruti.

This will be the first time in China that India will be represented by such a large contingent of skaters. In 2017, there were just three athletes, all skaters. Several Indian speed skaters are training in Korea for Harbin 2025. At least 24 nations will take part in AWG.

Shruti said the Khelo India Winter Games have been the ideal platform for skaters aspiring to make a mark in international tournaments.

"Khelo India Winter Games brings everybody together. It really helps to promote the sport. We didn't have that when we started and I think the skaters now are now very lucky," said Shruti.

The first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will begin in Ladakh on January 23. Skating events will take place at the NDS Stadium and the Gupuks Pond in Leh. At least 150 ice-speed skaters will be seen in action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)