Doha, Feb 8 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma played a solid 3-under 69 in the second round but the Indian still missed the cut at the Qatar Masters by one shot here.

It was his third straight missed cut on the DP World Tour in 2025, though he made a cut in between on the Asian Tour.

Sharma's first round 75 with 69 in the second meant he was even par for two days and the cut fell at 1-under.

Also missing the cut was rookie Veer Ahlawat, who after making cuts in Ras Al Khaimah, had a tough week with 80-76 and missed the weekend.

Brandon Robinson Thompson will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after reaching ten under par after the second round.

The Englishman, who graduated from the HotelPlanner Tour after finishing 18th on last year's Road to Mallorca Rankings, carded a four under par second round of 68 to reach double figures.

The 32-year-old carded two birdies and an eagle in his bogey-free effort and he holds the halfway lead for the first time in his DP World Tour career.

Two shots behind are the Chinese pair of Ding Wenyi and Li Haotong who both carded five under par rounds of 67 to move to eight under.

They are joined in a share of second place by MK Kim of South Korea. Kim is the youngest winner in HotelPlanner Tour history after claiming the D+D REAL Czech Challenge title in 2018 at the age of 17.

In a share of fifth are last year's Hero Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima of Japan and Englishman Dan Brown on seven under.

History was made as Jean Bekirian became the first Armenian representative to make the cut at a DP World Tour event, carding a two over par 74 to finish the day in a share of 34th place on two under.

