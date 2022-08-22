Harare [Zimbabwe], August 22 (ANI): Indian batsman Shubham Gill has broken captain Rohit Sharma's record by becoming India's youngest player to hit a century in international cricket on Zimbabwean soil.

Gill slammed a century in the third ODI of the ongoing Zimbabwe tour in Harare aged 22 years and 348 days on Monday. He broke the record held by Rohit Sharma who had slammed the century against Zimbabwe aged 23 years and 28 days.

It was also Shubhman Gill's first international century in his cricketing career. He came close to scoring his maiden century in the third ODI of the West Indies ODI series before the rain came in to intervene in the match.

Cricket legends Irfan Pathan and Ian Bishop took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster for scoring his maiden century.

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI. A superb century by batter Shubman Gill and a half-century by Ishan Kishan powered India to 289/8 at the end of their 50 overs during the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare on Monday.

Brad Evans was pick of the bowlers for the hosts, dismissing five Indian batsmen and registering figures of 5/54 in his 10 overs. Jongwe and Nyauchi got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 289/8 (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50, Brad Evans 5/54) against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

