Dubai [UAE], February 22 (ANI): As India prepares to take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, vice-captain Shubman Gill shared his thoughts in a pre-match press conference. The highly anticipated encounter will see two fierce rivals battle it out, with history suggesting that anything can happen when these two teams meet.

Gill acknowledged the magnitude of the match but emphasized that the team remains focused on delivering their best performance.

"First of all, I think it is a big match, but I think the biggest match would obviously be the final that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket. Pakistan, unfortunately, have lost some of the matches that they have played recently, but by no means are we going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side, and it is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

The India-Pakistan rivalry has long been a topic of discussion, with many experts debating whether the match receives too much attention. Gill, however, believes that the hype is justified.

"I don't believe that over-hype or under-hype is a thing. India-Pakistan has a long history. It's an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are happy to watch the match, then who are we to say that it is underhyped or overhyped? We go there to play cricket. Our effort is to play for the team I am playing for, to represent my country, and to win with all my heart," he said.

When asked about Pakistan's bowling attack, Gill refrained from singling out any specific threats but stressed the importance of adapting during the match.

"Tthere is no such particular bowler, but every bowler has a day. Like a batsman has a day, so the day when it feels like someone is bowling well, we play him by taking less risk, I think we will assess them during the match," he noted.

Since taking on the role of vice-captain, Gill's on-field performance has seen a noticeable rise. He credited his responsibilities and interactions with the bowlers for this improvement.

"Whenever I am on the field, I think more so whenever we are out there fielding, having that talk with the bowlers to make sure that they are thinking the right way. And, bowlers, bowling in that heat, it's not easy for them, especially the fast bowlers. And Rohit has given me the responsibility whenever I am there at mid-off or covers to just have a word with them, see what they're thinking, and if they're thinking right. We as a team always have certain game plans that we try to follow throughout the match, and I just make sure that they are following those game plans," Gill said.

When asked if this responsibility has affected his batting, Gill dismissed the notion.

"I don't really think about that responsibility when I'm going out there as a batsman. Whenever I'm playing there, I just want to play as a batsman and do the best for my team," he remarked.

Gill has been in exceptional form. He was named Player of the Series against England in the ODI series recently and also scored a century against Bangladesh in India's opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. As India prepares for the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan, all eyes will be on Gill and the rest of the squad as they aim to maintain their dominance over the Men in Green. (ANI)

