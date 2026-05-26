Sports News | Shuttler Lakshya Sen Returns to BWF Top 10 in Men's Singles Rankings After 440 Days

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India's Commonwealth Games champion and Paris Olympics semifinalist, Lakshya Sen, has made it back to the top 10 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's singles rankings for the first time since March last year.

A post on X by BAI lauded Lakshya, who featured in India's bronze medal-winning team at the Thomas Cup recently, for his return to the top 10 after 440 days. The post said, "For over 440 days, Lakshya Sen has battled relentless injuries, grueling recovering, and devastating setbacks that would have broken most. Today, he's back where he belongs."

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https://x.com/BAI_Media/status/2059176465200222394

Recently, at the Malaysia Masters this month, Lakshya crashed out in the first round, losing to Zaki Ubaidillah of Indonesia in the opening rounds by 21-17, 21-11 in straight games, as per Olympics.com.

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He has displayed a solid run of form this year. While he has faced round of 32 exits in his past BWF World Tour tournaments, a runner-up spot in the prestigious All England Open in March, and quarterfinal finishes in India Open, Indonesia Masters and Thailand Open have been shows of brilliance.

He had concluded the last year with a Australia Open title win in November and a third-place finish in the Japan Masters in the same month. He also had a runner-up finish in the Hong Kong Open (September last year), a third-place finish in the Macau Open (August last year), despite a dip in form last year. His biggest set-back was a shocking first-round exit in the BWF World Championships, losing to Shi Yu Qi of China.

Next, Lakshya will be in action in the Singapore Open from May 26-31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)