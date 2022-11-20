New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Shweta Sehrawat will captain the women's India U-19 squad in the five-match home series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

The matches are being organised as part of India's preparation for the inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

Also Read | Is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

All the games will be played in Mumbai.

Prior to the India series. New Zealand and West Indies will play two T20s in Mumbai on November 22 and November 24.

Also Read | 'It Was Pretty Exciting and a Little Bit Nerve-Wracking': Josh Hazlewood on Captaincy Debut.

Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Soumya Tiwari (VC), Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)