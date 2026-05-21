Sports News | Siddhesh Lad Ready for Title Defence as T20 Mumbai League Returns with Inaugural Women's Edition

By Jagdish Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Defending champions Mumbai South Central (MSC) Maratha Royals have already switched into high-intensity mode ahead of Season 4 of T20 Mumbai League, scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from June 1 to 13.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How CSK’s Defeat Against GT Impacts PBKS, KKR, RR and DC’s Chances.

The tournament, which will run simultaneously with the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League, is expected to showcase some of the biggest names in Mumbai cricket alongside the city's next generation of stars.

Speaking to ANI, MSC Maratha Royals skipper Siddhesh Lad said the defending champions have wasted no time in preparing for the challenge of retaining their crown.

Also Read | French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic Placed in Men’s Singles Opposite Halves.

India internationals such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande are set to feature in the competition.

"We are doing good preparation. We had started the practice in just 3-4 days after the auction. As a defending champion, we have to work twice as hard this year to defend our title, because nothing comes easily," Lad said.

He further added, "Last year, we were underdogs, but this year, we have a champion's tag behind us. So, we don't want to put too much pressure on the team. We are trying to maintain a good environment for the team. We want to give the best environment for everyone to perform."

The men's competition will feature eight teams playing five league-stage matches each, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals on June 11.

Apart from established names, the tournament is also expected to provide a major platform for emerging talents, including Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Abhigyan Kundu.

Lad, meanwhile, identified a few exciting youngsters from his own squad who could make a significant impact this season.

"I feel there are a lot of good players in our team. Arjun Dani has a lot of potential. Pratik Shukla is good, and Sahil Jadhav was an X-factor for us last year. So, I think we have a good mix, a balanced team. Everyone has the potential, but the team that flourishes under pressure will become a star," he added.

The T20 Mumbai League has produced several stars for the IPL and Indian cricket, including destructive power-hitter Shivam Dube -- a two-time T20 World Cup winner.

The experienced batter also highlighted the growing importance of the T20 Mumbai League as a pathway to higher honours.

"Everyone is excited for T20 Mumbai League. I feel it is a big platform for everyone. A lot of IPL teams and scouts watch it. If you want to make a place in the Mumbai domestic cricket team, you have to impress them," Lad said.

"There is pressure and motivation in every player. Obviously, you have to be aggressive from the inside, but you have to be calm from the inside. Only then you can perform well. As a team, our focus will be on our preparation and routine," he said.

The 2026 edition will also mark a landmark moment for Mumbai cricket with the launch of the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League, featuring three teams -- SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Thane Sky Risers and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

The women's competition begins on June 2, with Saima Thakor-led Thane Sky Risers taking on Sayali Satghare's SoBo Mumbai Falcons. The tournament will feature several exciting players, including Humairaa Kaazi, teenage sensation Ira Jadhav, Simran Shaikh, Sanika Chalke and Vrushali Bhagat.

Lad praised the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for launching the women's league and termed it a major step forward for the sport in the city.

"I think it is the biggest initiative by MCA. I feel that women should also be supported equally in any association. Even in women's cricket, we see that after winning the Women's ODI World Cup, the country is feeling proud," he said.

"I feel that there is a lot of talent in the girls of Mumbai. Looking at them, more young players will stand. They will get motivation. I think MCA has taken a very good initiative," Lad added.

Tushar Deshpande, who is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 and has been featured in six IPL seasons, is part of MSC Maratha Royals.

Lad underlined the value of experienced professionals like Deshpande within the Royals dressing room, saying youngsters can learn simply by observing their habits and routines.

"Team bonding is very important for any team. I feel that Tushar, who has been playing IPL for so many years, even if you don't talk to him, but if you only notice him, you can learn a lot," he said.

"I tell youngsters to notice how a big player is preparing for the game and what his routines are. " Looking at all this, you can learn a lot. Like I was in MI (Mumbai Indians), I didn't play for 5 years, I played only one match. But during that time, I used to see the professional players, what were their routines, what were their preparations. Because of that, I learned a lot. And I benefited from that in the Ranji Trophy," Lad concluded.

Lad's MSC Maratha Royals will kickstart their campaign with the match against Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs on June 1. All matches, including the women's competition, will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)