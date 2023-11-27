New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra extended her good year with a top-place finish in the women's 50m rifle prone discipline at the 66th Shooting Nationals here on Monday.

India's number one women's 3P shooter recorded 627.3 to finish ahead of Odisha's Shriyanka Sadangi, who managed 624.7. Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik was third while Samra also won the team gold in the event for Punjab, along with Anjum Moudgil and Vanshika Shahi.

In September, Samra had won gold in the individual 50m rifle 3-position event at the Asian Games with a world and Games record score of 469.6.

Bandhvi Singh of Madhya Pradesh and Nishchal of Haryana claimed the civilian and junior titles respectively in the discipline.

In the Para Nationals happening concurrently, Haryana's Deepak Saini won the 50m rifle prone mixed (SH1) seniors title with a score of 602.7. Naresh Kumar Sharma of Delhi was second with 598.2 while Maharashtra's Swaroop Unhalkar was third with 592.3.

Meanwhile in Bhopal, where the pistol competitions are taking place, Shiva Narwal created a new national record with a score of 590 in the junior men's 25m competition.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women's 50m pistol for Punjab.

