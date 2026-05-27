Sports News | Singapore Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Dhruv-Kapila Advance to Next Round

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): HS Prannoy upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 61-minute men's singles battle on Day 2 of the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lakshya Sen defeated China's Lu Guang Zu 21-17, 21-15, and mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the next round following a 21-14, 20-22, 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, according to a release.

Also Read | Kasper Schmeichel Retires: Denmark Legend Announces Retirement From Professional Football.

Former World No. 6 Prannoy gave a strong comeback after dropping the opening game. Despite Christie holding a 7-3 advantage in their previous meetings, the Indian took control of the second game from 2-all and never allowed the Indonesian to outplay him, comfortably closing it 21-12.

The decider turned into a tense contest. While Jonatan held the advantage through the early exchanges, momentum shifted towards Prannoy in the closing stages. Trailing 16-18, the Indian scored five consecutive points to seal the victory 21-18. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16.

Also Read | India vs Jamaica Unity Cup 2026 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online.

Loh Kean Yew defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 19-21, 21-17.

Lakshya Sen defeated Lu Guang Zu in straight games in the other men's singles clash to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals. A tough challenge awaits the Indian next as he faces Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who had beaten Sen in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2026 last month.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv and Tanisha secured the opening game before the Malaysians forced the match into a decider. The Indian pair responded strongly, taking control from 7-6 in the final game to seal a 21-13 win in 58 minutes.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod went down fighting against Lin Hsiang Ti 21-11, 19-21, 12-21. Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost in the Women's doubles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)