Sports News | Sinner, Djokovic in Opposite Halves of French Open Draw

Paris [France], May 21 (ANI): The world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion world number four Novak Djokovic, the top contenders for the men's singles title in the French Open, have been drawn in different halves of the draw and could be set for a meeting in early June.

The draw was announced on Thursday and Sinner, Djokovic are playing against local stars in the opening round. While Djokovic is playing against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Sinner will take on wildcard Clement Tabur, as per Olympics.com.

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Djokovic's road to a possible final at the French Open looks difficult with matches against Brazil's Joao Fonseca, two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud and Tokyo 2020 champion Alexander Zverev should he advance through his bracket.

Potential opponents on Sinner's path include Ben Shelton, Alexander Bublik and Daniil Medvedev.

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In the women's competition, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff feature in the same half of the draw, meaning that they could face in the semifinal.

Sabalenka's first round opponent will be world No. 51 Jessica Bouzas and a potential quarterfinal with Jessica Pegula could take place down the road.

Coming into the tournament after a loss in the Italian Open final, Gauff would play compatriot Taylor Townsend in round one, while her other compatriot, Amanda Anisimova, also features on her side of draw.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, Poland's Iga Swiatek, and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina headline the bottom half of the women's draw.

This year's Australian Open winner Rybakina will be aiming for some Grand Slam success on the clay. She will Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec in the first round. Swiatek and Svitolina are on course to meet in the quarter-finals if they advance their opposition. (ANI)

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