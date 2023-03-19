Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday announced the signing of South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning March 31.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by CSK for Rs 1 crore.

His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game.

"Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

