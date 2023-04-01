Benoni [Soth Africa], April 1 (ANI): South Africa capped off an impressive display against the Netherlands in the first ODI at Willowmoore Park on Friday. Sisanda Magala Chennai Super Kings replacement for Kyle Jamieson stole the limelight.

Magala's skilful and tactical bowling gave South Africa the much-needed breakthrough. Netherlands had a steady start in the first innings, however, Magala got the breakthrough by picking up the wicket of Max ODowd in the 11th over.

Magala struck once again as he got the set-opening batter Vikramjit Singh 45(53). Netherlands ended their innings with a score of 189.

He finished off his impressive performance by picking up the wicket of another set batsman Teja Nidamanuru 48(71). For his heroics with ball 3/37, Magala was awarded the man of the match. In the post-match conference, he revealed what worked for him so well in the first ODI.

"Keeping it as simple as possible. That was my role today. I like to vision what I want to achieve during the day. It is important to keep a positive mindset. The nerves are always there. The team environment is very welcoming and I really like it," Magala said.

"There's a level of calmness in the team. We are heading in a good direction. I am excited on that opportunity but I am really nervous. It would be the longest that I will be away from home, tomorrow is a packing day," Magala continued.

South Africa will face Netherlands in the final ODI match against Netherlands on 2nd April at the Wanderers Stadium. (ANI)

