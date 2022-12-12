Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 12 (ANI): After 9 weeks of vigorous clashes between 12 sides, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is all set for the main stage of the tournament -- the Playoffs. The kabaddi fever will reach its peak on 13th December with two mouth-watering matches on the cards.

The Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, while UP Yoddhas will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. All four teams will be playing for a place in the Semi-Finals.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will meet the winner of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC. At the same time, the Puneri Paltan will face the winner of the match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas in the Semi-Finals on Thursday, 15th December 2022. And the Final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will be held on Saturday, 17th December 2022.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 so far, Anupam Goswami, head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, said, "The biggest takeaway from the consumption point of view is the return of the spectator across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. It was heartening to see the presence & exuberance of the spectators and their engagement with the action on the mat from before the start of the match to the end of the award ceremony. I think there are clear signs that the Indian sports spectator want more of kabaddi."

Asked about Jaipur Pink Panthers' fantastic form throughout the PKL Season 9, Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar said, "Fitness is the most important thing in the Pro Kabaddi League since there are a lot of matches. So I would say the combination of fitness, our coach's strategies, the support from the team management and the players' knowing each other well has helped us perform well this season."

The Puneri Paltan have a young side; some will be playing their first PKL Playoffs. When asked if the young players in the Pune side will feel extra pressure in the Playoffs, Captain Fazel Atrachali said, "There is a lot of pressure in every match. I would be lying if I said there's no pressure. However, we have young talents and they are good players. We have a good coaching staff and I feel that we can help the young players deal with the pressure in the Playoffs. I promise that the young players will play well in the Playoffs."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Eliminators and Semi-Finals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. The Final will be telecast from 8 PM onwards. (ANI)

