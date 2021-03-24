Chandigarh [India], March 24 (ANI): Underpinning its commitment to supporting inclusive platforms that improve the quality of life for the youth through sports and an active lifestyle, Usha, India's leading consumer durables company continues its association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation as sponsors of the 6th edition of the Divyang Cricket League.

The league will see 192 specially-abled cricketers play across three categories: visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair categories. The 3-day cricket tournament for the specially-abled cricketers will be played over three days starting Thursday, across three venues -- Sector 16, Sector 26 and Sector 19 Stadiums. KK Yadav (Secretary Sports), Suresh Krishnani (Principal Chief GST Commissioner), Sanjay Beniwal (Director General of Police) will be amongst the guests attending the event.

The first three editions of the league, starting in 2013, were limited to the hearing-impaired athletes. Exhibition matches of wheelchair-enabled cricketers and visually impaired cricketers were introduced only in the 4th edition. The 5th edition of the league witnessed four wheelchair cricket teams and two visually impaired teams participating, in addition to eight hearing impaired cricket teams.

The 6th edition of the League will have 12 teams with Wheelchair Cricketers, Blind Cricketers and Deaf Cricketers -- Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI.

Padam Passi, Chief Organiser of the league, said, "The vision behind the league is to encourage and provide the specially-abled cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and determination. The fortitude and resilience of these specially-abled cricketers inspire us. We are extremely grateful to Usha International for supporting us on this journey right from inception. We hope to have them on board going forward as well." (ANI)

