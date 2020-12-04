Oberhofen (Switzerland), Dec 4 (AP) The International Ski Federation canceled several events in China on Friday that were supposed to test the venues for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including next year's snowboarding world championships.

FIS cited travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, “including a current mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international visitors” in China.

Also Read | India vs Australia Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2020: Virat Kohli and Co. Register 9th Consecutive Win in T20Is.

“The travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months,” FIS said.

The canceled events also include the freestyle skiing world championships, and World Cup races in skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined.

Also Read | Twitterati Discuss Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan's Impressive Debut and Ravindra Jadeja’s Cameo As India Beat Australia in T20I Series Opener.

FIS said it will look for replacement hosts, and added that all competition venues for the Olympics should be completed in the next few weeks.

Olympic venues could still be opened to international athletes to visit for training after this season, while Chinese national events will be staged to test courses. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)