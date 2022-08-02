Basseterre (St Kitts & Nevis), Aug 2 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma pulled a muscle near his waist while batting and was forced to retire hurt early during India's chase of 165 against the West Indies in the third T20 International on Tuesday.

Rohit (11) had taken a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph and ran a single before he suddenly started feeling his waist area. Indian team physio Kamlesh came on to the field to attend Rohit.

After a few minutes of consultation, Rohit walked off retired hurt, which seemed more like a precautionary measure.

It couldn't be ascertained whether it is more than a muscle pull or the Indian skipper could be a doubtful starter for the next two games scheduled in Florida on August 6 and 7.

As of now, it seems that four days of rest could well ensure that the Indian captain would be back in action in the USA provided his medical reports are fine.

