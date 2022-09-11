New York [US], September 11 (ANI): After clinching her maiden US Open title on Saturday, Iga Swiatek said that she was a little "surprised" by the win and added that the "sky is the limit" for her.

The World No.1 clinched her third career Grand Slam at the US Open on Saturday after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final.

"At the beginning of the season, I realized that maybe I can have some good [hard-court] results on WTA events. I also made it to the semifinal of the Australian Open. But I wasn't sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially US Open where the surface is so fast," she said in the post-match presser.

Against Jabeur, it came down to a tight second-set tiebreak -- Swiatek's first in a final. Down 5-4, Swiatek fired a forehand winner that hit the line. When Jabeur's forehand sailed long two points later, she had closed another deal.

"It's something that I wasn't expecting for sure. It's also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I'm proud, also surprised a little bit. Just happy that I was able to do that," she added.

"I met so many great people here, like Lindsay Vonn. Seal. I mean, actually, after I met Seal, I was like, Even if I'm gonna lose right now I already won this tournament because I got a photo with him. Yeah, it was great. It's something that it's only going to happen probably in New York because it's New York," Swiatek said.

Comparing her two major wins this season at Roland Garros and US Open, she said, "I don't know if it's more than the second win on Roland Garros because I feel like back then the pressure was really on and everybody was kind of expecting me to win."

"Here I managed to go ahead my expectations lower, and also I feel like people were not expecting a lot from me on hard court. So mentally I think Roland Garros was a little bit tougher. But tennis-wise and physically here for sure it was tougher," she added. (ANI)

