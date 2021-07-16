Colombo, Jul 16 (PTI) Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the entire limited overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

While Perera is out with a right shoulder sprain, the SLC said Fernando sprained his left ankle during training.

"Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.

"Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

The six-match limited overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)