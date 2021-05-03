Pallekele [Sri Lanka], May 3 (ANI): Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama made light work of Bangladesh's middle and lower-order as Sri Lanka won the second Test by 209 runs on the fifth morning here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series 1-0. Jayawickrama returned with five wickets while Mendis scalped four wickets for the hosts in the second innings.

Resuming on the fifth day at 177/5, Bangladesh was given an early jolt in just the third over of the day as Praveen Jayawickrama had Liton Das (17) adjudged leg-before wicket. Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam then got together at the crease to form a 23-run stand for the seventh wicket.

However, Sri Lanka broke the partnership in the 62nd over as Dhananjaya de Silva sent Taijul (2) back to the pavilion, reducing Bangladesh to 206/7. Mehidy and Taskin Ahmed tried their best to keep the Sri Lanka bowlers at bay, but to no avail.

Ramesh Mendis then got into the act as he dismissed Taskin (7) and Sri Lanka needed just two more wickets to register a win. Jayawickrama then had Mehidy (39) caught by Pathum Nissanka in the 71st over, reducing Bangladesh to 227/9. With this scalp, Jayawickrama registered his 10th wicket in the match.

In the very same over, Abu Jayed (0) was adjudged leg-before wicket and this gave Sri Lanka a win by 209 runs. Jayawickrama returned with figures of 5-86. In the first innings, Jayawickrama had returned with six wickets.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 493/7 and 194/9; Bangladesh 251 and 227 (Mushfiqur Rahim 40, Mehidy Hasan 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 5-86). (ANI)

