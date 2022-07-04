Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 4 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Monday.

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday.

Speaking at the time of toss India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We are going to bowl. There is moisture on the wicket, we are looking for early breakthroughs, and want to utilise the conditions. Better wicket than the previous one, even though yesterday was an off day we came to practice, we wanted to stay together. We are going with the same team."

Speaking at the time of toss Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said, " Good wicket for batting, we will stick with our plans. We have a few changes, Hasini and Ama are back. 240 is a good score on this wicket. We lost a couple of wickets early and the set batters did not continue, that's why we could not get 240 in the last game."

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya. (ANI)

