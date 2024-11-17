Malaga (Spain), Nov 17 (AP) Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.

Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.

Also Read | Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ISR vs BEL on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Slovakia had beaten the U.S. — the competition's most successful nation — in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

Iga Swiatek's Poland, seeking its first title, will face Italy in the semifinals.

Also Read | Kapil Dev Shares Advice for Indian Cricket Team Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Says 'No Need To Take Excess Pressure'.

Last year, the Italians were runner-up to defending champion Canada, which faces Great Britain in the other quarterfinal on Sunday. (AP) 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)