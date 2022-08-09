London, Aug 9 (AP) Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.

Martin, whose career ranking peaked at 93 in 2020, was No. 191 at the time of the positive test. He has a career record of 27-38 and lost in qualifying rounds at each Grand Slam singles tournament this year.

The ITIA said he is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted. (AP)

