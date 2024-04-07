Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Among Icon Players in Inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Sunday unveiled as one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), which will be held in June this year.

Agency News PTI| Apr 07, 2024 04:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Among Icon Players in Inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Sunday unveiled as one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), which will be held in June this year.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association made the formal announcement of the franchise-based T20 tournament featuring four teams which will be held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the state governing body said.

Also Read | NZ-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2024: Sophie Devine's 93-Ball Unbeaten Century Gives New Zealand Consolation Win Over England.

“MCA will be the first association from the BCCI to start a state league for women,” the MCA said in a release.

The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here in Gahunje from June 24.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Among the icon players in the tournament will be Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire and Shraddha Pokharkar.

The tournament's opening edition will have a price money of Rs 20 lakh for the winning side and Rs 10 lakh for the runner-up along with other individual prizes.

The auction for teams will be held on April 27 whereas the auction for the players will be on May 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
ame_txt" title="PTI">PTI| Apr 07, 2024 04:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Smriti Mandhana Among Icon Players in Inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) India women's team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Sunday unveiled as one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), which will be held in June this year.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association made the formal announcement of the franchise-based T20 tournament featuring four teams which will be held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the state governing body said.

Also Read | NZ-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2024: Sophie Devine's 93-Ball Unbeaten Century Gives New Zealand Consolation Win Over England.

“MCA will be the first association from the BCCI to start a state league for women,” the MCA said in a release.

The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here in Gahunje from June 24.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Among the icon players in the tournament will be Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire and Shraddha Pokharkar.

The tournament's opening edition will have a price money of Rs 20 lakh for the winning side and Rs 10 lakh for the runner-up along with other individual prizes.

The auction for teams will be held on April 27 whereas the auction for the players will be on May 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
F1
50K+ searches
Surya Grahan 2024
50K+ searches
World Health Day
50K+ searches
I-League
20K+ searches

boAt Lifestyle Data Breach: Aman Gupta’s Consumer Electronics Company Hit by Hacker Called ‘ShopifyGUY’, Loses Critical Data of 7.5 Million Customers, Says Report

  • Gujarat Shocker: Student From Rajasthan Commits Suicide in Parul University Campus

  • Max Verstappen Wins F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024; Red Bull Extends Lead With Top-Two Finish at Suzuka Circuit

  • MI 234/5 in 20 Overs | MI vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Romario Shepherd Fireworks Guide Mumbai Indians to Massive Total

  • AAP Leaders Hold Collective Fast in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest (See Pics and Videos)

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    F1
    50K+ searches
    Surya Grahan 2024
    50K+ searches
    World Health Day
    50K+ searches
    I-League
    20K+ searches
    Wankhede Stadium
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma