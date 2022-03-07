Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 7 (ANI): Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana has lauded Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof for making a great comeback in cricket just a few months after her pregnancy.

On Monday, opener Mandhana shared an Instagram story praising Maroof for her dedication to cricket calling it inspiring.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Reportedly Considering His Future at Manchester United Due to Lack of Playing Time.

Mandhana shared a picture of Pakistan captain and her daughter, with the Indian women's team and she wrote, "Coming back post-pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special."

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Also Read | Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of India Legends vs Pakistan Legends Cricket Match in IST.

In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. Pakistan team were rolled out on 137 in the chase. India will now face New Zealand in their next match of the tournament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)