Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): The West Zone Finals of the inaugural SOG Grandmasters Series, hosted by the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), concluded on Tuesday, marking a milestone as the first-ever on-ground competition in the series. Over two days of intense gameplay, the tournament highlighted strategy, skill, and cognitive excellence across three mind sports categories.

The event saw exceptional performances, with 12 finalists being awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship of Rs 60,000 per year. Among the standout finalists, Akshita Jain (ICM Women), Jval Saurin Patel (ICM Men), Darpan Inani (ICMB), and Tanaji Gargote (IRG) emerged victorious in their respective disciplines, earning their spots in the highly anticipated National Finals set to take place in New Delhi later this year, as per a press release from SOGF.

Also Read | India's Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash .

The Grandmasters Series West Zone Finals held at Sahara Star, Vile Parle, Mumbai witnessed a glittering ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Minister of Information Technology of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar, former India Test Captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Youngest ever Women Grandmaster Padma Shri Koneru Humpy. Together they felicitated the winners across the three categories and supported mind sports in the country.

The tournament also witnessed Swera Bragance and Dnyanada Unmesh Gujarathi clinching the Silver and Bronze medals in the ICM Women's category, while Md Nubairshah Shaik and Wagh Suyog secured silver and bronze in the ICM Men's category. In the ICMB category, Aryan B Joshi and Kakade Atul earned silver and bronze, respectively, showcasing their exceptional skills and strategic mastery in mind sports. Additionally, in the IRG discipline, Manish Shahre and Mangesh Machhi took home the silver and bronze medals, further highlighting the depth of talent and competition at the tournament.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 5: Eva Mendes, Biju Patnaik, Harry Maguire and Hiten Tejwani - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 5.

Reflecting on the event's success, Koneru Humpy stated, "The SOG Grandmasters Series is a game-changer for mind sports in India. It is heartening to see such enthusiasm among young players, and I am proud to be associated with an initiative that nurtures skill-based gaming at such a grand scale with Chess being at the forefront."

Ajinkya Rahane, known for his strategic mindset on the cricket field, echoed similar sentiments, he said "Mind sports require discipline, patience, and strategy--qualities that are essential for any athlete and for playing any sport. Witnessing the passion and commitment of these competitors especially in Blind Chess was an eye-opener at the West Zone Finals."

Shankar Aggarwal, President, Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), emphasized the event's broader impact, he said "With stalwarts like Koneru Humpy and Ajinkya Rahane backing the series, Mind Sports in India is receiving the recognition they truly deserve. We are thrilled by the response and look forward to elevating this platform further."

The action now shifts to the North and East Zonal and South Zone 2, culminating in the SOG Grandmasters National Finals in New Delhi. With increased participation and growing engagement, the initiative is set to redefine the landscape of competitive gaming in India.

The SOG Grandmasters Series continues to solidify its reputation as India's premier skill-based gaming championship, bridging the gap between traditional and digital formats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)