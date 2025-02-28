Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): After the success of the South Zone 1 in Bengaluru, the SOGF Grandmasters Series now moves to the West Zone, where the finals are set to take place on March 3-4 at the Sahara Star, Mumbai. The Grandmasters Series, an initiative of the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), continues its mission of elevating mind sports across India with a competitive tournament, aiming to find India's best mind sports athletes.

Former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been announced as the brand ambassador for the West Zone Finals, according to a release from SOGF Grandmasters Series.

With a staggering 1,50,000 registrations, the competition has witnessed significant participation, solidifying its position as India's premier skill-based mind sports championship in its online format. The tournament has seen massive engagement across categories, with 78,000 players competing in the online qualifiers for the Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG), leading to 150 finalists. Similarly, the Indian Chess Masters (ICM) saw 3500 players registering for the online qualifiers, with 32 players (16 men and 16 women) advancing to the finals. Meanwhile, the Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB) selected 16 top players through zonal events conducted by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB), reinforcing the tournament's commitment to inclusivity and talent development.

Speaking about the upcoming West Zone Finals in Mumbai, Shankar Aggarwal, President, Skillhub Online Games Federation, said they are thrilled to welcome Ajinkya Rahane as the Brand Ambassador for the West Zone Finals of the SOG Grandmasters Series.

"His association with mind sports will further strengthen our mission to bring structure and recognition to these games in India. His support will accelerate our efforts to spread the message of strategic thinking, skill development, and cognitive excellence across India and beyond," Aggarwal said, according to the release.

Rahane, a seasoned cricketer known for his mental resilience and leadership, played a pivotal role in India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21, where he led an injury-ravaged team to an extraordinary comeback against Australia. His calm demeanour, tactical acumen, and ability to strategize under pressure make him a perfect fit for the SOG Grandmasters Series, where similar qualities define success in mind sports.

Building on the momentum of the South Zone Finals, where winners were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship, the West Zone finalists will also compete for a spot in the SOGF Grandmasters National Finals, New Delhi. The scholarship, amounting to INR 28.80 lakh across all zones, was announced in Bengaluru to support mind sports talent, further elevating skill-based gaming in India.

The West Zone Finals will be a "phygital" (physical + digital) event, creating an immersive experience for players and audiences alike. Winners from each category will advance to the National Finals, where they will compete for the coveted SOGF Grandmasters title. (ANI)

