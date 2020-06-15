Sports News | Solskjaer Confident of Henderson Becoming Manchester United's First-choice Keeper in Future

Leeds [UK], June 15 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of Dean Henderson becoming the club's first-choice goalkeeper "at some point" in the future.

Henderson is currently spending a second season on loan at Sheffield United.

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically. We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England's No.1 and Man United's No.1 at some point," he added.

After a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is set to return to action on June 17 when Aston Villa take on Sheffield United.

Manchester United will resume their 2019-2020 campaign against Tottenham on June 20. (ANI)

