Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Solskjaer Confident of Henderson Becoming Manchester United's First-choice Keeper in Future

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 02:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Solskjaer Confident of Henderson Becoming Manchester United's First-choice Keeper in Future

Leeds [UK], June 15 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of Dean Henderson becoming the club's first-choice goalkeeper "at some point" in the future.

Henderson is currently spending a second season on loan at Sheffield United.

Also Read | 'Chal Na Ye Under-19 Nahi Hai Ye': Shubman Gill Recalls Being Sledged by Hardik Pandya During a Domestic Match (Watch Video).

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically. We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England's No.1 and Man United's No.1 at some point," he added.

Also Read | BCCI Refutes Reports of Asia Cup 2020 in Sri Lanka and Truncated IPL: Report.

After a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is set to return to action on June 17 when Aston Villa take on Sheffield United.

Manchester United will resume their 2019-2020 campaign against Tottenham on June 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement