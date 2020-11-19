Manchester [UK], November 19 (ANI): After signing a contract extension with Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola said that he had a feeling that there is still some "unfinished business".

Guardiola put pen to paper on a new two-year deal on Thursday which will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023.

"Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, sees Guardiola's commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016," the club had said in a statement.

"In the end we decided that the best for all of us is to continue because still we have the feeling that there is still unfinished business and still there is something to do and continue what we have done in the last years," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

Since joining Manchester City, Guardiola has had a transformational effect on the club's playing style and has guided the team to eight major trophies, setting a series of significant records along the way. In total, the team has won 181 of the 245 matches under him, a win rate of 73.87 percent.

Guardiola's current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a football club since becoming a manager in 2008 and this extension will see him overtake Joe Mercer and put him second on the club's list of longest-serving post-war managers. (ANI)

