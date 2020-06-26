Taunton [UK], June 26 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club has announced the cancellation of New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson's contract for this year's Vitality Blast by 'mutual consent'.

"This decision suits both parties at this time and it is hoped that Corey will return to play for the County at some point in the future," the club said in a statement.

Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, said the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented.

"The last few months have not been an easy time for anyone and the challenges of dealing with the impact of the pandemic within cricket have been unprecedented. I would like to thank Corey and his representatives for their transparency and understanding in reaching this mutual decision," Hurry said in a statement.

"It's obviously really disappointing news to everyone as there was a real buzz around Corey returning to Taunton, however, this decision provides Corey and the Club with clarity in a time of uncertainty," he added. (ANI)

