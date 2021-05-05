Taunton [UK], May 5 (ANI): English county Somerset on Tuesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Devon Conway, subject to obtaining the appropriate visa and No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The 29-year-old will join Somerset between June 23 and July 18 and will therefore be available for at least nine Vitality Blast group stage matches plus two County Championship fixtures.

Devon has featured in 14 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring 473 runs at an average of 59.12 with a strike rate of 151 and a high score of 99 not out against Australia earlier this year. He has also played in three ODIs in which he averages 75.

After signing for the club, the Left-hander said: "Somerset has a very good reputation and I'm excited to be joining the team for a key part of the season. I'm really looking forward to the challenge.

"England is one of the places where everyone wants to test their skills during the summer and hopefully, I can positively contribute to success in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship," he added.

Regarding the signing, Somerset CCC Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "With so much international cricket being played at this time, and with England playing ODIs & IT20s against both Sri Lanka & Pakistan during the Vitality Blast this year, we have been working behind the scenes to identify and secure the right player for us."

"I've followed Devon's career closely and have been really excited at seeing his International career explode in recent months. We are really looking forward to seeing him pull on the Wyvern, seeing him play and watching him adds real value to the team. I know he can't wait to join up with the boys," he added. (ANI)

