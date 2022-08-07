Birmingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Indian para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel claimed a bronze medal in women's singles classes 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, will play her gold medal match against Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in women's singles classes 3-5 later in the day.

Para powerlifter Sudhir had scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight.

