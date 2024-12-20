Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): Soorma Hockey Club has commenced its preseason training camp at the Sector 42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh, gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League. With the league scheduled to unfold from December 28 to February 1, the camp serves as a vital phase for building strategies, team cohesion, and synchronising playing styles.

The preseason camp now features both Indian and international players. The Indian contingent that joined on December 14, includes Indian Men's Hockey Team captain and double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet Singh and the likes of Vivek Sagar Prasad, Gurjant Singh, Maninder Singh, Sunit Lakra and Mohit HS.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Retires: BCCI Shares Emotional Tribute for Star All-Rounder Capturing Memorable Moments Of His Glorious Career As He Announces Retirement from International Cricket (Watch Video).

The international stars who joined the camp on Wednesday bring a wealth of experience and diverse playing styles. These include Australian drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward, Belgium's Nicolas Poncelet, and Victor Wegnez. The rest of the international contingent, including South African star Dayaan Cassiem, Belgium's Olympic gold medal-winning goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch, Dutch strikers Boris Burkhardt, and Argentine midfielder Nicolas Della Torre, are set to join in the days to follow.

Speaking about the progress of the camp, Sardar Singh, the team's coach and mentor, emphasised its value in building camaraderie and understanding among the players. "This camp is crucial for getting the players familiar with each other, especially as some have not played together before. Our goal is to ensure coordination on the field and create a strong, united team dynamic," he said.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement about the upcoming league and the team's enhanced preparations. "We are all very excited to represent Soorma Hockey Club, it's especially meaningful for us to have the camp in Chandigarh, a region that we represent as Soorma Hockey Club. With the foreign players joining us, the energy has gotten even better, and we hope to channel that into our performances," he remarked.

Soorma Hockey Club will begin their inaugural campaign on Sunday, December 29, against Tamil Nadu Dragons in Rourkela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)