New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Sophie Molineux is back in the Australian squad for the first time in over three years after flourishing in domestic cricket for the one-off Test against South Africa taking place in Perth from February 15.

During her time away from the national side, she also captained the Australian Governor General's XI to a victory over the touring South Africans in a T20 in late January,.

Having made a successful recovery from an ACL injury that kept her sidelined for over a year, Molineux currently sits atop the wicket-takers list in the Australian 50-over domestic competition, taking 17 wickets at an average of 14.47.

Molineux's name is the only inclusion from the Test squad that travelled to India in late December. Lauren Cheatle has been forced to sit out after needing skin cancer removed from her neck last month, with Heather Graham omitted from the group.

Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector Shawn Flegler says Molineux's re-call is a testament to her hard work, hitting the ground running after a horrid injury run.

"Molineux has put in a huge amount of work off-field over the past 12 months and her performances in the WNCL and for the Governor-General's XI since returning from an ACL injury have been impressive," Flegler was quoted as saying by ICC's official website.

"A multi-skilled cricketer with strong leadership qualities, Sophie has been highly rated by the National Selection Panel for a long period of time," the Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) added.

"We're extremely fortunate to have substantial spin-bowling depth within Australian cricket, so for Sophie to earn inclusion in the Test squad is a fantastic reward for her perseverance," the national selector concluded.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Test Squad:

Australia: Alyssa Healy, (C) Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker. (ANI)

