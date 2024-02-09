Gqeberha [South Africa], February 9 (ANI): South Africa on Friday added six uncapped players to the 14-member squad for the one-off game in Australia, to be held at Perth's Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground from February 15.

Six of the 14-player squad have gained their maiden call-up for the Test format. The group of first-timers includes top-order batter Tazmin Brits, and wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder, in addition to seamers Ayanda Hlubi and Masabata Klaas. All-rounders Eliz-Mari Marx and Delmi Tucker also feature.

Also Read | AUS-W vs SA-W 2024: Six South Africa Players Earn Maiden Women's Test Call-Ups Ahead of One-Off Match Against Australia.

Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt will lead the squad while the team will also feature experienced players like Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon.

South Africa's tour of Australia will end with a one-off Test in Perth. Despite having met several times in white-ball cricket, this will be their first Test match clash. South Africa last played a Test against England at Taunton in 2022, which resulted in a tie.

Also Read | 'Can't Afford To Be Sloppy' Says Alyssa Healy Ahead of AUS-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI 2024.

South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng looked at the Australia Test as a great opportunity.

"It's a great opportunity for us as a team, it's another one in a while again, so I think especially with the youngsters, they're very excited to challenge themselves and to test their skills in the longer format and in women's cricket, it hasn't been something we've been familiar with," Moreeng said in an officials statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA)

"We've had an opportunity to prepare for it and playing in an iconic stadium, it's an opportunity that every youngster wants to grab and test their skills against, so it's exciting times for women's cricket and one we're looking forward to as a team," Moreeng added.

The Proteas have played three T20I series and are now playing three ODI series against hosts Australia.

They lost the T20I series 2-1, and the ODIs are still knotted at 1-1. The team has already made history on this trip, winning their first T20I and ODI against Australia.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon and Delmi Tucker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)