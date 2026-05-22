Sports News | South Africa Announce Provisional Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Town [South Africa], May 22 (ANI): South Africa coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 32-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is set to captain the South African team as they will be aiming to feature at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, when they last participated as hosts.

Key players in Hugo Broos's squad include captain and goalkeeper Williams, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and striker Lyle Foster. Williams and Mokoena are among nine players selected from Mamelodi Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates also contribute nine players, including forward Oswin Appollis, according to the FIFA website.

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The 32-man provisional squad will later be trimmed to 26 players for the final World Cup selection.

South Africa will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against co-hosts Mexico at Mexico City Stadium. They will then head to Atlanta to take on Czech Republic before concluding their Group A fixtures against South Korea in Monterrey.

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South Africa's preliminary World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen WilliamsRicardo GossSipho ChaineBrandon Peterson

DefendersKhuliso MudauOlwethu MakhanyaBradley CrossThabiso MonyaneThabang MatuludiNkosinathi SibisiAubrey ModibaKhulumani NdamaneIme OkonSamukele KabiniMbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders:

Teboho MokoenaJayden AdamsBrooklyn PoggenpoelLebohang MaboeThalente MbathaSphephelo Sithole

Forwards:

Oswin AppollisTshepang MoremiEvidence MakgopaLyle FosterIqraam RaynersRelebohile MofokengThemba ZwanePatrick MaswanganyiKamogelo SebelebeleThapelo MorenaThapelo Maseko.

South Africa's World Cup 2026 fixtures

June 11: Mexico v South Africa at Mexico City StadiumJune 18: Czechia v South Africa at Atlanta StadiumJune 24: South Africa v Korea Republic at Estadio Monterrey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)