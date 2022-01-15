Georgetown (Guyana), Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and opted to field against India in the U-19 World Cup here on Saturday.

The start of the match was delayed by around 40 minutes due to rain.

Also Read | PSG vs Brest, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Teams:

South Africa U19: Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(c), Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons(w), Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022: List of Last 5 AO Women's Singles Winners.

India U19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)