Cape Town, Jan 14 (PTI) South Africa were 171 for three at lunch on day four, chasing 212 in the third Test against India here on Friday.

Keegan Petersen (82) was the only batter dismissed in the session with Shardul Thakur being the successful bowler.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Might Not Play EPL 2021-22 Match Against Aston Villa due Thigh Injury.

Temba Bavuma (12) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) were in the middle at the break with South Africa needing 41 runs for a famous series win.

South Africa had resumed the day at 101 for two.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Manchester United Players Can’t Accept Criticism, Says ‘If You Don't Want My Help, do Your Job'.

The series is tied a 1-1.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out in 67.3 overs.

South Africa: 210 and 171 for 3 in 55 overs. (Keegan Petersen 82, 0; M Shami 1/41, Jasprit Bumrah 1/54).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)