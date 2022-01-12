Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) South Africa lost both overnight batters before reaching 100 for three at lunch on day two of the series-deciding third Test against India, here on Wednesday.

Aiden Markram (8) was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah while Keshav Maharaj (25) became a victom of Umesh Yadav after the hosts resumed at 17 for one.

Keegan Petersen (40) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) were the unbeaten batters at the crease.

South Africa still trail India by 123 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

South Africa 1st innings: 100/3 in 35 overs (K Petersen 40 batting, K Maharaj 25; J Bumrah 2/16, U Yadav 1/29).

