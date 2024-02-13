Hamilton (New Zealand), Feb 13 (AP) Fast bowler Will O'Rourke dismissed Proteas captain Neil Brand for his first test wicket and New Zealand sent South Africa to lunch at 64-3 Tuesday after the opening session of the second cricket test.

At the interval, Zubayr Hamza had faced 48 balls for 5 runs and David Bedingham had yet to score.

Brand won the toss and made the surprising decision to bat first at Seddon Park, where the team winning the toss had bowled in nine of the last 10 tests.

Brand opened the batting with wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin, who batted at No. 8 in both innings of the first test which New Zealand won by 281 runs.

South Africa dropped opener Edward Moore in one of two changes to its lineup and, in his absence, Fortuin was elevated to open the innings though he had done so only twice before in his first-class career.

He was out to the first ball he faced in the second over, bowled by Matt Henry. Fortuin stretched well forward to a ball outside off stump and drove hard. The ball flew from the outside edge to Glenn Phillips, who took a spectacular catch in his left hand at third slip.

Brand made scores of 4 and 3 in the first test, when he also took eight of the 14 wickets South Africa secured. He battled bravely through the first hour on a greenish pitch which assisted New Zealand's fast bowlers and was 25 when he was adjudged lbw to O'Rourke just before the drinks break.

O'Rourke bowled around the wicket and from wide on the crease, angling the ball sharply in to Brand, who was struck on the back pad. He was given out, reviewed and the replay showed the ball going on to hit middle stump.

Hamza had more success with the review system. He was hit on the back pad and given out after not offering a shot to a ball from Neil Wagner, who replaced Mitchell Santner in the New Zealand lineup. This time the replay showed the ball, while on line, was passing just over the stumps.

Wagner had success just before lunch, though, dismissing Raynard van Tonder who batted through all but 10 minutes of the first session for 32.

Van Tonder received a series of shorter deliveries from Wagner, went back to the third and, standing tall, ran the ball off the face of the bat to Tom Latham in the gully. It was a vital breakthrough for New Zealand just before the interval.

New Zealand needs only to draw this match to win a test series against South Africa for the first time. The teams first met in a test in 1931.

Kane Williamson made a century for New Zealand in both innings of the first test while Rachin Ravindra made a maiden double century in the first innings. (AP) AM

