Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI): South Africa have posted their lowest total in the shortest format of the game, tumbling for just 87 runs.

The Proteas achieved this unwanted record in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against SA at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Having set Proteas a competitive 170 runs to win, Indian bowlers bundled them out for 87, winning the match by 82 runs.

Also Read | Bermuda vs Kenya, CWC Challenge League B Live Streaming Online on Fancode: Get Live Telecast Details of BER vs KEN With Time in IST.

Their lowest score in T20Is earlier was 89, which they had made against Australia in February 2020.

Coming to the match, put to bat first, India's top order failed to show a good performance in a crucial match, leaving the side struggling at 81/4. Then it was the 65-run stand between Dinesh Karthik (55) and Hardik Pandya (46) that lifted India and powered them to 169/6 in their 20 overs.

Also Read | IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

In reply, South African batters never looked in good touch and the side kept losing wickets regularly. They could not withstand the dangerous mixture of pace and spin thrown at them by Indian bowlers and were bundled out for 87. Rassie Van Der Dussen top-scored for his side with 20.

Pacer Avesh Khan (4/18) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) were the stars for India with the ball.

Dinesh Karthik was named the 'Man of the Match' for his superb 55, which was also his maiden T20I fifty.

With this, the series is level at 2-2 and the final match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)