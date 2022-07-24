Leeds, England, Jul 24 (AP) South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the deciding one-day international against England at Headingley on Sunday.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Both teams were unchanged from the second ODI, won by England by 118 runs at Old Trafford on Friday. South Africa won the first match by 62 runs in Durham on Tuesday.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Joe Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi. AP

