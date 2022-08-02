Bristol, Aug 2 (AP) South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland this week because of a left ankle injury.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday said the Proteas' attack leader will continue his rehabilitation in an effort to be fit for the test series against England, which starts Aug. 17 at Lord's.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Results Live Updates: Check Top Results and Highlights from Birmingham CWG.

Rabada skipped the last T20 against England last Sunday but his medial ligament injury will need more treatment, CSA said, meaning he's ruled out of the T20 games against the Irish in Bristol on Wednesday and Friday.

South Africa leads the World Test Championship standings ahead of a three-test series against a revived England, which has won its last four tests under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum. (AP)

Also Read | IND vs WI, 2nd T20I 2022: Nicholas Pooran Not Happy With His Batters Despite Win Over India, Says They 'Have To Bat More'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)